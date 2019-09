In the first season's mid-way finale, Hanna (Ashley Benson) is hit by a car because "A" said she "knew too much." It looked like it might be fatal, but she survives. Noel Kahn (Brant Daughterty) is one of the first in the hospital to check on her condition. In the third mid-season finale, Nate/Lyndon (Sterling Sulieman) is killed by Emily (Shay Mitchell) as both self-preservation and revenge for Maya (Bianca Lawson) being killed — Maya, of course, "knew too much" and then was mysteriously killed by a random stalker (cough, "A" was involved, cough). In season five's summer finale, Mona (Janel Parrish) is found dead in her house after "A" decided she "knew too much" about Bethany and what went on in Radley. Well, she sure looked dead, but of course we learn a couple episodes later she is alive, but not so well.