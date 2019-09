That brings us to the present day and season 7. Noel returned five years later and instantly reunited with his ex-girlfriend — and prime "A" suspect — Jenna. In this week's episode, he was caught throwing away Sara Harvey's (Dre Davis) phone, making him the main suspect for Sara's murder. They also found a flash drive with evidence of him tormenting them, showing he was involved with "A" all along. He was clearly friends with CeCe, and to really bring it back to the beginning of this twisted story line, his dad was the judge who presided over the adoption of CeCe's secret sibling. So is Noel the secret sibling? Or is he just aware of and helping that sibling because of his dad's occupation? Hanna has attacked and kidnapped Noel, but the preview shows that plan going awry, real fast. The preview shows that he ends up attacking the Liars, and someone dies. Let's just hope we get answers before the fatality.