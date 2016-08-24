Well, it's time for another mid-season finale of Pretty Little Liars. The writers have already said that "the Liars face off with their enemies in a chaotic fight that ends fatally," TVLine reported. But, even without that confirmation we could have guessed someone would die or get seriously injured. If we walk through the past mid-season finales, there is a pretty obvious formula — someone finds out too much and gets hurt or killed.
In the first season's mid-way finale, Hanna (Ashley Benson) is hit by a car because "A" said she "knew too much." It looked like it might be fatal, but she survives. Noel Kahn (Brant Daughterty) is one of the first in the hospital to check on her condition. In the third mid-season finale, Nate/Lyndon (Sterling Sulieman) is killed by Emily (Shay Mitchell) as both self-preservation and revenge for Maya (Bianca Lawson) being killed — Maya, of course, "knew too much" and then was mysteriously killed by a random stalker (cough, "A" was involved, cough). In season 5's summer finale, Mona (Janel Parrish) is found dead in her house after "A" decided she "knew too much" about Bethany and what went on in Radley. Well, she sure looked dead, but of course we learn a couple episodes later she is alive.
As far as "A" or "Uber A" or "A.D." or whoever is concerned, a lot of people learned "too much" in last night's episode. Basically every character is a strong candidate for that fatal ending, but we've narrowed it down to the ones who should start savouring their breaths. We will be updating this post daily until the season 7A finale of Pretty Little Liars next week, so keep coming back to find out who we think is most likely to perish next.