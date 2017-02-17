If Lucas is Uber A, the next question on the table is what are his motives? While G_xoxo suggests that maybe Lucas is Spencer's twin, and therefore Charlotte's sibling as well, I secretly hope that we get a simpler answer for why he's torturing the Rosewood squad. Alison was kind of a monster to him in high school, and the Liars didn't exactly do anything to stop her reign of terror. Could Lucas be holding the biggest grudge ever and be playing a very dangerous game?