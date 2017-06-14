Pretty Little Liars is inching closer and closer to its final episode. The Vampire Diaries sang its swan song months ago. And while parting from our beloved fandoms is such sweet sorrow, there is a potential light at the end of the tunnel: a collaboration between Pretty Little Liars' boss I. Marlene King and Vampire Diaries showrunner Julie Plec.
It all started with a tweet. King, who also acts as executive producer of Famous In Love, starring Bella Thorne, tweeted at Plec, much to the delight of fans who are proud supporters of both their TV efforts.
"Hey @julieplec, I feel like we are always 2 [ships] passing in the night. Wanna grab a [coffee] and talk about making [television]?"
Hey @julieplec, I feel like we are always 2 ?? passing in the night. Wanna grab a ☕️ and talk about making ??— I. Marlene King (@imarleneking) June 13, 2017
These women are TV powerhouses who know how to make us fall in love with the characters, ships, and worlds they build with their writing. They are essentially the captains of two of the biggest YA fandoms ever, which means that any show in which they combine forces would likely break Twitter.
Fans are already freaking out about the possibility of a King/Plec crossover show, especially now that two of their biggest series are over or coming to an end in the upcoming weeks.
"JULIE AND MARLENE THE WORLD ISNT READY FOR THIS!!! YASSSSSS!!!!!," one fan exclaimed.
"If you two made a show together it would be the best thing ever," another wrote.
"It would have the most plot twists in history ever," wrote another. "And the most beloved characters dying w/ heart wrenching scenes ever. Sign me up!"
There's also one show that fans really want the writers to team up on: an adaptation of The Perfectionists, a book series by the author of the Pretty Little Liars novels, Sara Shepard. Rumor has it that King, who is reportedly developing the series, was going to turn the show into a PLL spin-off — but now, fans on Twitter are expressing hope that it's something that she can get Plec onboard for.
"The Perfectionists? Pretty please!!!" one fan begged.
"YESSS THE PERFECTIONISTS," another cried.
While Plec has yet to respond to King's coffee invitation (at least, as far as we know), I am totally here for this collaboration. Personally, I would live for a crossover series in which PLL's Mary Drake (Andrea Parker) is revealed to be a low-key vampire with ties to Mystic Falls. So come on ladies: Find the nearest Starbucks and start writing.
