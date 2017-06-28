Alison loomed large over the Liars as the "dead girl who wasn't really dead," but her story was almost always told through Spencer's eyes. If Alison was the victim in a classic film noir, then Spencer was the detective — she had a new suspect for Alison's murder every week, and was always trying to find out the answers, even when she herself could be the villain. (For a while, Spencer thought perhaps she was the one who knocked Alison over the head "that night" while in a fugue state.) Yet, for the most part, fans of the show determined to figure out the identity of the multiple villains focused on how Alison was a part of the puzzle — when, in reality, we should have been looking at the way Spencer fit into the story all along.