After hearing this entire story, we can understand why Penelope, who can now add “homophobe” to her list of terrible qualities, and Cheryl have such a contentious relationship. The Blossom matriarch tried to instill self-hatred in her own daughter before she was even out of middle school, all because the tween was attracted to girls. This also explains why Cheryl was so gutted by the death of her twin Jason (Trevor Stines), who was also seemingly the only person who loved Cheryl unconditionally. Plus, this all but confirms Cheryl did (does?) have a crush on Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) , as Cheryl's drawings from “Tales from the Darkside” suggest.