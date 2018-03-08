It’s hard not to think of another Riverdale character when you hear which of Cheryl’s qualities Toni’s portrayer Vanessa Morgan believes could make Choni thrive. “Toni loves a challenge, and I think she sees through Cheryl’s walls that she put up. I think she can relate to the fact they’re both from a broken home,” Morgan told Refinery29 over the phone. “She can see Cheryl is in pain. Maybe they can relate in some way. I feel that instantly attracts Toni. She’s not falling for the tough exterior.”