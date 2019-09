Are Dark Betty's Webcam Days Over?

While there's nothing wrong with Chic's chosen profession, Chic is of legal age, and seems to take precautions to protect his privacy and safety. (At least, that's what he insists he does to Betty. Chic did end up covered in someone else's blood in the last episode, so... who knows.) The youngest Cooper is only a high school sophomore, and if her conversations with the Black Hood taught us anything, it's that Betty doesn't really get the concept of stranger danger. Or maybe she does get the concept, but she doesn't mind putting herself in jeopardy when falling deep down the dark rabbit hole — which is kind of what's going on with this webcam thing.