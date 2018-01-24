This Spoiler About Betty & Chic's Relationship Will Make You Uncomfortable

From what it sounds like, the spoiler is referring to Chic's job, which he does with a video camera from inside his crappy apartment. We don't know what Chic really was doing in there, but it certainly seemed like he was creating some kind of R-rated content for strangers on the web. What 20-year-old Chic wants to do is his business (TV Guide stated that he has done some "desperate things to survive") but umm... maybe he could teach Betty coding instead? Or literally anything else?