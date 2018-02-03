For all those Riverdale fans that hoped Archie and Betty's kissing was a one-time thing, well, think again. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa just tweeted a hint that the Riverdale season 2 finale will include a love triangle. Specifically, the one that just won't go away, even if Bughead fans want it to.
"Season Two endgame begins in a locked room…," Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted, alongside a photo of the script for this season's final episode "Prisoners." That page also included an image of comic book Archie trapped in a milkshake between Betty and Veronica. Apparently, this season's endgame will have Archie choosing between his current love and his best friend. No surprise, this made Twitter very angry.
While Archie and Veronica got hot and heavy this season, some couldn't deny that Archiekins seems to have a thing for the girl next door and they liked it. (Their couple name would be Barchie, of course.) So many others, though, just don't, especially since Riverdale just put Jughead and Betty back together.
#bughead is endgame. Do you see any emoji next to b*rchie?" one fan wrote, noting how Jughead's crown is the emoji for the Riverdale hashtag. Another wrote, "I swear to god make Barchie endgame and you will loose [sic] 90% of your viewers."
While others shared all their favorite Bughead gifs to make their point, another person just threatened to end Aguirre-Sacasa. "I see you Roberto, I see you," they tweeted. "If you do me dirty...You really started to take a big place in my heart, I can easily replace you so, Bughead endgame like we said, no last minute modification tolerated."
This fandom is clearly no joke and clearly this Riverdale love triangle isn't either. Back in November, Archie himself, KJ Apa told Esquire his will-they/won't-they relationship with Veronica and Betty "iconic."
“It’s one of those things that goes so long in the comics, and we’re bringing it to life and putting it into real situations on Riverdale," Apa said. "I think Archie still has feelings for Betty, and you can clearly see that in those little moments between the two of them. Whether or not that will be the endgame is something that the fans will have to wait to see.”
If Riverdale's showrunner is to be believed, fans might get that answer this spring, but, as Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine in December, he hopes the answer will surprise fans. "The love triangle is the essence of the Archie comics, and it’s sort of always bubbling underneath,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. “It’s something that we are going to play a little more aggressively in the second half of the season, but hopefully in a way that is unexpected and a twist.”
What should be expected, though, is for Riverdale fans to have a lot of feelings no matter who Archie ends up with.
