The cat’s out of the bag, but rather than getting angry, Hiram is pleased with Archie. So much so that he invites him to a poker game. And Veronica isn’t happy about it. Why? Because she doesn’t want sweet, innocent Archie to get tangled up in her father’s affairs. And she tells him as much while the two are volunteering in matching red outfits at the soup kitchen. And no, Veronica didn’t take off her pearls to serve soup to the needy.