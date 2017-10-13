As is par for the course on this CW show, the season 2 premiere of Riverdale ended with a shocking twist. It turns out that the episode title, "A Kiss Before Dying," wasn't referring to Fred Andrews (Luke Perry), who was shot at the end of the first season. Fred gets to return home from the hospital and is in recovery — it's Miss Grundy (Sarah Habel) who engages in a kiss before her death.
In the last few minutes of the episode, we learn that after being forced out of Riverdale by Fred and Alice (Mädchen Amick), Miss Grundy didn't go far. It turns out, she's just across Sweetwater River in Greendale, where she's continuing to prey on underage male students. Her latest target is Ben (Moses Thiessen), a teen who's seen kissing Grundy after a music lesson. (Sound familiar?)
But even though Ben is apparently a Greendale resident, this isn't the first time we've seen him on the show. As Reddit user poniez1405 pointed out (and Seventeen later picked up), Ben's actually been employed in Riverdale in the past. Specifically, he was working at the drive-in theater the night everyone went to a movie in season 1, episode 4. (Of course, that was long before the theater shut down, rendering Jughead (Cole Sprouse) unemployed and homeless. There's a quick scene when Kevin (Casey Cott) goes to buy food for himself and his friends during the movie — and Ben's the one who sells him the refreshments.
Ben hasn't had many lines on the show so far, but nothing can be a coincidence, right? Could Ben be a character on The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina? Maybe the network is trying to slowly weave Sabrina characters into the Riverdale mix. Only time will tell, but we wouldn't be surprised if he pops up on the CW again.
