According to a new tweet from Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, it seems like casting is underway for potential new CW series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
News of The CW's second foray into a series based on the characters from Archie Comics arrived in September, with Buzzfeed reporting that a dark take on the iconic character, based on Aguirre-Sacasa's eight-issue comic series, was in development. Now, however, it looks like the series may be actively seeking out its new teenage witch, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Harvey.
Advertisement
Melissa Joan Hart portrayed Sabrina in the sitcom version of the Archie Comics character, and Nate Richert portrayed the boy who, in the Sabrina, The Teenage Witch finale, whisked the witch away from her wedding and rode off into the sunset with her. However, I think it's safe to say that this version of Sabrina won't be full of these rom-com moments.
"Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands… And 9 days to premiere night," tweeted Aguirre-Sacasa, in reference to the second season of Riverdale premiering on October 11.
Perfect project for October as the #Riverdale family expands… And 9 days to premiere night… pic.twitter.com/Kprlxjiz5H— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 3, 2017
The showrunner wasn't explicit about what this script was for, but it certainly looks like a side one would give an actor who's coming in to read for a role.
The scene (which you can read if you zoom in close enough on the page) shows Sabrina taking Harvey to the woods to show him the place where she'll be "reborn" on the night of a witchy ceremony. She also tells him that nothing in this woods will hurt him...er, as long as he sticks close to her, that is.
One person who may want to audition for the role? Dove Cameron, whom many fans have been vocal about wanting to head to Riverdale as the supernatural character. (Remember, Sabrina's home of Greendale is just on the other side of Sweetwater River!) Cameron seemingly responded to fans' cries with a cryptic Instagram post from a Sabrina comic panel.
A moody take on another iconic character is the perfect follow-up to the success of Riverdale, and I can't wait to see what spellbinding actors get cast.
Advertisement