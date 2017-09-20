Sabrina The Teenage Witch Is Coming Back To TV, But It's TOTALLY Different

This reboot, though, sounds like it's taking the show in a totally different direction. It will be called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and may be based on the comic series written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The new series looks like it will be much darker than the comedic, playful original. And as much as I loved the original, I am so stoked to see a new side of one of my favorite fictional witches. With the success of Riverdale, there's a lot talent at the WB that could do justice to this story.