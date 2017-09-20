Sabrina The Teenage Witch Is Coming Back To TV, But It's TOTALLY Different

The autumnal equinox isn't until Friday, but witches have a reason to rejoice. Sabrina The Teenage Witch may be riding back onto our screens on a silver broomstick, Buzzfeed reports.
Melissa Joan Hart played Sabrina, the spunky, quirky witch who lived with her aunts and her talking cat Salem. The WB show ran from 1996 through 2003, so it was a huge for me when I was in high school and discovering that I, too, was a follower of the craft. Sabrina The Teenage Witch made me feel like magic was something that could be fun, not something that was overly serious or dangerous like in The Craft (though I loved that movie too).
This reboot, though, sounds like it's taking the show in a totally different direction. It will be called The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and may be based on the comic series written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. The new series looks like it will be much darker than the comedic, playful original. And as much as I loved the original, I am so stoked to see a new side of one of my favorite fictional witches. With the success of Riverdale, there's a lot talent at the WB that could do justice to this story.
In a press release, the WB describes that the show "traffics in the horror, the occult, and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family, and the daylight world humans inhabit." Um, this sounds AMAZING. The show is still in development, but look out for it to air in the fall of 2018. I'll definitely be gathering my coven for the premiere!
