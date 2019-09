If you were to type the word “Choni” into the Twitter search bar right now, you would be met with countless tweets hailing today, March 7, as a type of holy day in the Riverdale fandom. The fanfare is for good reason, since the CW teen soap's star Vanessa Morgan recently posted an eye-grabbing photo from tonight’s episode , “The Hills Have Eyes,” featuring her own character, season 2 breakout Toni Topaz , and the beloved Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) at Pop’s diner. While that kind of image would seem pretty run-of-the-mill for a fictional town as obsessed with burgers as Riverdale, this photo is special; in this photo, Cheryl and Toni are so close they’re holding hands.