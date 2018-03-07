While Morgan can’t confirm exactly what kind of bond Toni and Cheryl will begin to “develop,” to use her word, during “Hills,” any type of relationship does feel like a long time coming. “People started writing fan fiction about Toni and Cheryl as soon as they saw me pass by Cheryl and rhwy said I looked at her butt during the [‘Death Proof’] race,” the actress, who describes “Choni” as the official winning ship name, recalled.