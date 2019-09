Diversity is a pretty big for young adult series these days, and Riverdale is no exception. But one of my biggest critiques of the show is that it includes people of color to break up the monotony of whiteness but fails to actually challenge any of the cultural norms. Everyone, even the fictional south siders, speaks that same. They all listen to the same music and end up at some of the same events. And god forbid someone talks about racism. For a show that seems to go out of its way to avoid being political, characters like Toni come with a lot of political baggage that can’t be swept under the rug, especially when she’s from a place that is literally described as by its position on the other side of railroad tracks.