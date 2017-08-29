Fans will do anything for their favorite on-screen relationships. I was devastated when Kurt and Blaine from Glee broke up, and would give my all to keep Derek from Grey's Anatomy from dying. So, I sort of understand Riverdale fans being so upset at the arrival of a new character.
Vanessa Morgan will be playing Toni Topaz when season two of the hit CW show begins. Cole Sprouse's character, Jughead, has just moved to the south side of town and gets caught up with Toni. The two are good friends, so that doesn't mean anything will happen to break up Bughead – Jughead's relationship with Betty (Lili Reinhart). But fans have taken their dedication a little too far. Morgan reported to Glamour that she's been receiving death threats.
"I’ve already had some death threats," she admits. "But the thing is, it's half death threats because they don't want that happening, and there's half that's just all love. Who knows if [my character coming between Bughead] is even going to happen. People are just jumping to conclusions."
Still, Morgan can't confirm that nothing will happen between the two.
"She's a Southside serpent, a gang member, and Jughead's first friend," Morgan says of her character. "So I might stir up the pot a bit with the Bughead relationship. There might be a little love triangle."
Toni Topaz's presence will only help add more drama to the show. Luckily, for those of you who are hoping Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating IRL, there's no off-camera drama between the three actors.
"Lili and Cole are awesome, and they have been nothing but welcoming to me," Morgan gushes. "It’s great doing scenes with them. I feel lucky that everyone has been so nice."
Well, with the world of Riverdale being not-so-welcoming, we're glad Morgan is having a fun time on set. The actress hopes fans are inspired by her character and offers touching words that all the fans sending her death threats should consider.
"I hope the lesson is don't judge a book by it's cover, by someone's upbringing, or by who they love. I hope people watch Toni and think, Why are we judging people? I would love that if people took that from my character."
