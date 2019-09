Vanessa Morgan will be playing Toni Topaz when season two of the hit CW show begins. Cole Sprouse's character, Jughead, has just moved to the south side of town and gets caught up with Toni. The two are good friends, so that doesn't mean anything will happen to break up Bughead – Jughead's relationship with Betty ( Lili Reinhart ). But fans have taken their dedication a little too far. Morgan reported to Glamour that she's been receiving death threats.