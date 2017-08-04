Lili Reinhart, a.k.a Betty on the CW series Riverdale, maybe-sorta just confirmed her relationship with Disney Channel star Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on Riverdale. (Their two characters on the show are dating. As a couple, they are Bughead. It's cute. It's a thing.)
Reinhart posted a photo of Sprouse foraging into fronds in what looks like downtown Philadelphia — the post is in honor of his birthday.
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole," Reinhart writes in the caption. She adds, "Thank you for all the adventures and here's to many more to come."
Now, these two aren't an official couple, but their romance is pretty heavily rumored. In late July, People reported that a source saw them "getting cozy" at the Entertainment Weekly party during San Diego Comic Con. Alas, the rumors came courtesy of an anonymous source and the "cozying" could have been entirely platonic.
Still, hope for the couple persisted, and this Instagram is pretty damning. That seems like a pretty clear statement — they're dating, right? He's showing her places, they're having adventures together, yadda yadda yadda. That's Insta-caption speak for simmering true love, at least in our book.
This birthday wish is certainly more effusive than Reinhart's post from last August.
"Wishing the happiest of birthdays to my pal, Cole," Reinhart wrote in 2016. The word "pal" says it all — they certainly weren't dating a year ago. By contrast, this year's pic is Shakespearean poetry.
Now, if only we could find out what's happening in season 2 of Riverdale with Cheryl (Madelaine Petsh) and her bandaged mother. Perhaps Reinhart could share a cryptic post about that, too?
Editor's note: An earlier version of this story misidentified the skyline in Reinhart's photo. It is Philadelphia, not New York City.
