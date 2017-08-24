Cole Sprouse may love playing Jughead Jones on Riverdale, but one thing he's not so invested in? The show's marketing campaign. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor took to Twitter to throw some major shade at the Riverdale season 2 poster, though why still remains the question of the day.
According to Teen Vogue, the actor responded to the new poster — which features the young cast in front of Pop's Diner, or, if you're reading the lit-up lettering, Pop's DIE — with some serious sass. (Not that you would expect anything less from one-half of the internet's snarkiest twins.)
Advertisement
On Wednesday, the actor reportedly wrote, in a since-deleted tweet, "I'm willing to help finance the necessary Photoshop lessons for whoever keeps making these. HMU."
Keep your friends close. Your enemies closer. #Riverdale returns Wednesday, October 11 at 8/7c only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/OoYgm8gUyV— Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) August 23, 2017
It's possible that Sprouse realized that someone really does make these promotional posters, and didn't want to be *that jerk* who called them out, hence the deletion.
However, the internet never forgets, and quickly let Sprouse know that they saw his shade with — you guessed it — memes on memes on memes.
Cole's facial expression while tweeting this pic.twitter.com/fKxTgyxF1f— ✨ (@xApokalypse) August 23, 2017
Is this backlash because they didn't Photoshop the dark circles under your eyes? pic.twitter.com/UKvwlrcUI6— Kota Kovic (@nottodaykota) August 23, 2017
Some fans also tweeted at the official Riverdale account, insisting that they would have the photo editing skills required to make a Sprouse-approved poster. (Though, honestly, the season 2 poster is pretty sick as it is. What's your damage, Sprouse?)
My Photoshop skills are better than yours so @CW_Riverdale i volunteer— angel • ia bc school (@baddielodge) August 23, 2017
Did Sprouse put his foot in his mouth? A tweet from later today could suggest yet.
me: better to be safe than sorry heh heh.— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) August 23, 2017
*is sorry anyway*
The person responsible for the poster shouldn't take things too personally. If there's one thing that any fan knows about this Sprouse twin, it's that he's no stranger to joking around online — though, typically, it's his brother, Dylan, who is the target of his trolling.
".@dylansprouse, bro you look like a drunk older man on vacation trying to pick up young chicks at the bar," Sprouse tweeted at his twin last year, accompanied by a pic from their Disney Channel days.
.@dylansprouse, bro you look like a drunk older man on vacation trying to pick up young chicks at the bar. pic.twitter.com/JcAg6D7q5A— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 8, 2016
Dylan may have gotten the last laugh, though:
"You look like the young chick at the bar," he fired back.
So, Sprouse — let Riverdale's design team do their job, and next time you're looking to call someone out on Twitter, make it your bro. We always appreciate some Sprouse sparring.
Advertisement