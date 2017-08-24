Story from TV Shows

Cole Sprouse Has An Issue With This Riverdale Poster

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage.
Cole Sprouse may love playing Jughead Jones on Riverdale, but one thing he's not so invested in? The show's marketing campaign. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody actor took to Twitter to throw some major shade at the Riverdale season 2 poster, though why still remains the question of the day.
According to Teen Vogue, the actor responded to the new poster — which features the young cast in front of Pop's Diner, or, if you're reading the lit-up lettering, Pop's DIE — with some serious sass. (Not that you would expect anything less from one-half of the internet's snarkiest twins.)
Advertisement
On Wednesday, the actor reportedly wrote, in a since-deleted tweet, "I'm willing to help finance the necessary Photoshop lessons for whoever keeps making these. HMU."
It's possible that Sprouse realized that someone really does make these promotional posters, and didn't want to be *that jerk* who called them out, hence the deletion.
However, the internet never forgets, and quickly let Sprouse know that they saw his shade with — you guessed it — memes on memes on memes.
Some fans also tweeted at the official Riverdale account, insisting that they would have the photo editing skills required to make a Sprouse-approved poster. (Though, honestly, the season 2 poster is pretty sick as it is. What's your damage, Sprouse?)
Did Sprouse put his foot in his mouth? A tweet from later today could suggest yet.
The person responsible for the poster shouldn't take things too personally. If there's one thing that any fan knows about this Sprouse twin, it's that he's no stranger to joking around online — though, typically, it's his brother, Dylan, who is the target of his trolling.
".@dylansprouse, bro you look like a drunk older man on vacation trying to pick up young chicks at the bar," Sprouse tweeted at his twin last year, accompanied by a pic from their Disney Channel days.
Dylan may have gotten the last laugh, though:
"You look like the young chick at the bar," he fired back.
So, Sprouse — let Riverdale's design team do their job, and next time you're looking to call someone out on Twitter, make it your bro. We always appreciate some Sprouse sparring.
Read These Stories Next:
Celebs You Should Be Following On Instagram
Happy Songs That Will Instantly Put You In A Good Mood
Where Are They Now: 15 Of Your Favorite Celebs From 15 Years Ago
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series