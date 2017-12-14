Betty and Archie go to question Nana Rose about killing the man Joseph Conway said killed his family. Nana Rose in her dream sequence like monologue says “the men” told her to stay at home while they took care of the bad man and that they gave him a proper burial, as in they buried him alive! She tells Betty to ask her grandfather about it because he was there and that there’s a picture of them standing under the devil’s hand. Betty says the pictures would be at her house but is very upset over the fact that her grandfather may have killed someone and wonders if that’s why the Black Hood is targeting her. Archie says tonight is the night they stop the Black Hood but that he needs Betty, who is spiraling a bit over the news of her grandfather, to be in it with him and in the heat of the moment they kiss! I repeat: Archie and Betty kissed!