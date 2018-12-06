Theoretically, it’s possible that Hiram has orchestrated all of this G&G stuff in order to boost sales of fizzle rocks. If fizzle rocks are the only way that players can “see” the Gargoyle King, it would make sense for Hiram to encourage the game playing amongst the Riverdale crew. But, that doesn’t totally explain why the teens are so hooked on the game from the get-go — unless it really is just that fun?