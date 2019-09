Betty (Lili Reinhart) is sent to the Sisters of Quiet Mercy in order for her mother to ensure she is “safe” from all that Gargoyle King drama. Instead, Betty quickly finds herself in the belly of the beast — she’s rooming with Ethel (Shannon Purser) who believes she has met and conversed with the Gargoyle King himself. In fact, all the girls at the Sisters of Quiet Mercy seem obsessed with the Gargoyle King, and with playing Gryphons & Gargoyles. But why?