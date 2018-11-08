So, when someone unearths Gryphons & Gargoyles during a detention session, everyone is down to escape their problems for a while. Who wouldn’t rather be a sorceress than a terrified teen hiding her pregnancy? Quickly, everyone becomes obsessed with the escape of the game and the freedom it provides them. It also opens up the chance for some weird romantic pairings: Hermione and a wildly charismatic FP, and Alice and Fred. The former never even kiss; the latter make out and then never speak of it again.