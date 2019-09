We enter Archie’s trial, which is on its very last days. Here, Riverdale does two very smart things. First it reminds us of the truly bonkers actual explanation for the murder in question: Archie’s girlfriend’s dad’s doorman, who’s actually a mob hitman for hire, did it. The jury is correct for questioning this story. Then Riverdale reminds us of how much nonsense Archie pulled during his pro-Hiram fascism era last season. He started two masked vigilante groups ! He ran around the Southside pointing guns in people’s faces! He set off an explosion (which the D.A. didn’t even bring up!). He joined the mob . However, as Archie’s mom and attorney Mary (Molly Ringwald) brings up, the “sensitive musician” has also saved someone’s life opened his home up to friends and former enemies alike , and isn’t actually a murderer.