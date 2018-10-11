All of that emotional vulnerability leads to one of the biggest Bughead scenes ever captured on film. At last, Betty opens up about how she’s avoided processing the fact her dad is a mass murderer by obsessing over Archie’s trial. No matter the outcome now, she’ll have to face all her baggage come in a matter of hours, when said trial comes to a close. Then Jughead, of “Have you ever seen me without this stupid hat on?” fame, takes off the stupid hat and places it on Betty’s head with some words of assurance. It’s ridiculously sweet. They are partners and I am sold on Bughead, at last.