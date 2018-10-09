Attention, Southside Serpents: Season three of Riverdale is premiering on Wednesday, October 10 at 8 p.m., which means the self-appointed "town with pep" is back — and with it, lots of spooky silhouette shots in dimly lit wooded areas, milkshakes in foursome booths at Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe, and shirtless KJ Apa.
What we know so far: there's a new monster in town called the Gargoyle King, Archie is getting a Serpent tattoo, and Bughead may be involved in some kind of satanic cult? Plus a whole lot of other drama that you can read about here in our season three predictions, which include a Veronica/Reggie hookup forecast. (And we now know that Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Reggie (Charlie Melton) are dating IRL. It's kismet!)
Ahead, here's how you can stream all the drama of season three:
The CW App: You can stream Riverdale for free on The CW App on your TV (via Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Airplay, Xbox One, or Amazon Fire TV) or on your phone, cable-free. New episodes are available by 2 a.m. the morning after the episode airs.
DirecTV Now: The CW is available on DirecTV Now, which costs $40/month. If you don't have a subscription, you can sign up and get one week free to see how you like it.
YouTube TV: Stream The CW on YouTube TV for $40/month with no cable log-in necessary. Or you can buy a season pass for $39.99 or one-off episodes for $1.99 right on YouTube.
iTunes: You can also buy a season pass on iTunes for $39.99. New episodes usually post within 24 hours after the episode airs.
If you're not caught up, you still have until tomorrow to finish binging seasons one and two, available on Netflix. But you'll have to wait to stream season three on Netflix until after the season three finale in 2019.
As a refresher, here's a recap of where we left off at the end of season two. Here's hoping for more Choni! (That's Cheryl and Toni, the best Riverdale ship ever.)
