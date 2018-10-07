Story from Pop Culture

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton Just Confirmed Their Relationship On Instagram

Sara Hendricks
Photo: Andrew Chin/Getty Images.
Time to fire up the ol’ fanfiction kilns, Riverdale fans. And while you’re at it, you might want to work on the celebrity couple name generator, too. Camila Mendes and Charles Melton — who play Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle, respectively, on the hit CW teen soap — are now Instagram official.
On Sunday, Mendes confirmed she and Melton are dating by posting an Instagram photo of the two cozying up to each other. The caption read, simply, “mine.”
Mendes was last romantically linked with Victor Houston, a non-celebrity friend of hers from high school. At the time, Mendes said she wasn’t interested in dating actors.
Advertisement
“Actors are really emotionally complicated,” she told Nylon in July. “You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they’re just not.”
Related Stories
What's Up With Archie's Tattoo?
The Most Pop's-Ready Riverdale Halloween Costumes
Meet Riverdale's New Monster
Houston and Mendes were presumed to have broken up in late August when Houston deleted all evidence of Mendes from his Instagram feed.
View this post on Instagram

mine

A post shared by camila mendes (@camimendes) on

Since Mendes and Houston’s breakup, many eagle-eyed fans suspected that Mendes and Melton had started dating. Just days before Mendes confirmed the relationship on her Instagram, Melton posted a (Huji-filtered, naturally) photo of himself carrying a bouquet of flowers with the caption “mi amore,” prompting fans to ask if they were for Mendes. Now, we know they (almost certainly) were.
Some of Mendes and Houston’s Riverdale co-stars have already expressed their excitement over the news. Lili Reinhart replied to Mendes’ post with a simple flower emoji while Vanessa Morgan responded, “OBSESSED !!!!!!!!!” KJ Apa, meanwhile, cheekily asked: “Are u guys dating?”
View this post on Instagram

Mi amore

A post shared by Charles Melton (@melton) on

It’s surely not a coincidence that this announcement came mere days before the Riverdale season 3 premiere (October 10 on the CW at 8 p.m. EST). But, hey — if there is a new Riverdale couple, everyone who watches the show is all but contractually obligated to stan.
Mazel tov, kids.
Advertisement

More from TV

R29 Original Series