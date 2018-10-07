Time to fire up the ol’ fanfiction kilns, Riverdale fans. And while you’re at it, you might want to work on the celebrity couple name generator, too. Camila Mendes and Charles Melton — who play Veronica Lodge and Reggie Mantle, respectively, on the hit CW teen soap — are now Instagram official.
On Sunday, Mendes confirmed she and Melton are dating by posting an Instagram photo of the two cozying up to each other. The caption read, simply, “mine.”
Mendes was last romantically linked with Victor Houston, a non-celebrity friend of hers from high school. At the time, Mendes said she wasn’t interested in dating actors.
“Actors are really emotionally complicated,” she told Nylon in July. “You would think they would be more in tune with their emotions, but sometimes they’re just not.”
Houston and Mendes were presumed to have broken up in late August when Houston deleted all evidence of Mendes from his Instagram feed.
Since Mendes and Houston’s breakup, many eagle-eyed fans suspected that Mendes and Melton had started dating. Just days before Mendes confirmed the relationship on her Instagram, Melton posted a (Huji-filtered, naturally) photo of himself carrying a bouquet of flowers with the caption “mi amore,” prompting fans to ask if they were for Mendes. Now, we know they (almost certainly) were.
Some of Mendes and Houston’s Riverdale co-stars have already expressed their excitement over the news. Lili Reinhart replied to Mendes’ post with a simple flower emoji while Vanessa Morgan responded, “OBSESSED !!!!!!!!!” KJ Apa, meanwhile, cheekily asked: “Are u guys dating?”
It’s surely not a coincidence that this announcement came mere days before the Riverdale season 3 premiere (October 10 on the CW at 8 p.m. EST). But, hey — if there is a new Riverdale couple, everyone who watches the show is all but contractually obligated to stan.
Mazel tov, kids.
