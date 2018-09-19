Your favorite young stars have gathered for a new kind of romantic comedy, one where the love story is anything but expected.
Starring The End of the F****** World's Jessica Barden, director Carly Stone's feature debut The New Romantics explores the purpose of relationships. Why do the messy emotional thing when, as Barden's character Blake puts it, coupling up is so often just about mere survival, anyway? The college hookups that Blake endures in pursuit of actual romance certainly aren't satisfying, nor are they helping her live her best life.
This thought — and the threat of her college newspaper sex column getting axed due to "boring" content — sends Blake down a brand-new path. On the advice of a longtime sugar baby played by Riverdale's Camila Mendes, Blake exchanges her company for gifts from a much older suitor. But is this the life that she wants? Maybe not, especially when it seems that her newspaper co-worker (played by Jane the Virgin's Brett Dier) could be smitten, too.
Of course, the movie isn't only about Blake finding the right relationship. It's also about her finding herself. Can she figure out what she really wants before the end of her senior year of college? And will she remain, as she puts in her column, a "hopeless romantic," even if she profits from being a sugar baby?
The movie, which won the Special Grand Jury Award at SXSW, promises a fun and frank look at dating, love, and sex. It also promises a slew of your favorite faces, especially if young adult content is your thing. In addition to the above-mentioned stars, Riverdale and Altered Carbon's Hayley Law, Degrassi alum Annie Clark, and Twisted and Victorious star Avan Jogia round out the cast.
Check out the trailer for the upcoming movie below:
The New Romantic in theaters on November 9, 2018 and On Digital and On Demand November 13, 2018.
