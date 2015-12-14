Perhaps our favorite theme yet for a holiday hang between friends? A onesie pajama party. Extra points to anyone who shows up wearing leopard print, à la Ariana Grande.
The "Problem" singer gathered with her Victorious buds over the weekend for some quality catch-up time. "Part 1 Onesie party with a few of my old frands," Victoria Justice captioned an Instagram pic of the soiree, where Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas, Matt Bennett, Avan Jogia, and Daniella Monet were all in attendance. "We're such dorks, we sat around drinking wine & eating cookies watching Victorious episodes & reminiscing.Very grateful for that time of my life."
Victorious — which ran from 2010 until 2013 and launched the spin-off series Sam & Cat — chronicles the adventures of a teen (Victoria Justice) who enrolls at Hollywood Arts High School and lands in a new and eclectic social circle. (Think Fame, but squeaky clean.)
Even though the show has been over for a while now, it seems the cast has remained tight. Maybe Nickelodeon will take a hint and get the gang all back together again? Our fingers are crossed!
OPENER IMAGE: Courtesy of Nickeldeon.
