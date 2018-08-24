Camila Mendes' Boyfriend Deletes Evidence Of Their Relationship From Instagram

Riverdale star Camila Mendes is no longer featured on her (possibly former) boyfriend Victor Houston's Instagram.
In July, Mendes — who portrays rich girl-turned-speakeasy owner Veronica Lodge on The CW series — confirmed to E! News that she was dating non-famous human Houston. Of course, any fan who scrolled through Houston's Instagram account would know that: Houston posted lots of cute, snuggly photos with his main gal, including one of him and Mendes celebrating her birthday in New York City.
"Happy birthday beautiful," Houston wrote in the caption of the since-deleted shot.
This social media news comes after People reported that Mendes and Houston, a friend from her home state of Florida with whom she reconnected with several months ago, had called it quits following the Riverdale cast's appearance at Comic-Con. That would have been just weeks after Mendes confirmed the news of their relationship. Refinery29 has reached out to Mendes for comment.
Back in July, Mendes spilled the tea on her relationship to Us Weekly on the red carpet for BeautyCon.
"We went to neighboring high schools in Florida," she revealed of how she and Houston met. "It’s going well, yeah. I’m very happy."
Mendes, however, has not (yet) wiped Houston from her social media. "Just call me Archie Andrews," Mendes joked in the caption of a photo featuring photographer Barron Roth and Houston giving her a kiss on the cheek.
Whether Mendes and Houston are together or not, there's a different person's love life fans may want to focus on instead. It turns out that Mendes' Riverdale character Veronica may not stick with boyfriend Archie (K.J. Apa) for much longer.
"[Archie and Veronica] are going to struggle in their relationship…and there might be someone else," Mendes revealed to Us Weekly at San Diego Comic-Con.
Whatever happens in their love lives, we're sure Veronica (and her IRL counterpart) will be just fine.
