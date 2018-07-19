There's no speculation here: Camila Mendes and Victor Houston are officially dating. Unlike her Riverdale co-stars, who have kept their relationship status under wraps, Mendes had no problem confirming her relationship with her rumored boyfriend while at BeautyCon in Los Angeles on Saturday.
"I can confirm, sure, I don't care," she told E! News, later adding a "Sorry, guys" to all her male admirers.
However, this doesn't mean she's going to give us any juicy details. She was reluctant to answer further questions on the red carpet, and previously told Nylon that she prefers to keep her romantic life private.
"[I'm dating] somebody completely out of the industry," she revealed to the outlet for her July 2018 cover. "It's funny because I'm more hesitant to talk about it because I don't want him to read this... I actually would totally talk about it right now, if I didn't feel like, Wait, he might read this."
Instead, you'll have to take to Instagram if you want a glimpse at their love life. Here's Houston planting a kiss on Mendes' cheek:
And here's a sweet post Houston dedicated to his GF:
While the two reportedly reconnected in New York City a few months ago, it turns out they were actually friends from high school. There's hope for us normal people, yet!
