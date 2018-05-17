The Prison will open soon and have Claudius’ drugs running through it, Malachai and the Ghoulies will be the soldiers and dealers, and Penny will help troubleshoot. He hopes she’ll do a better job than when she was supposed to kill Jughead. Penelope Blossom pipes up, asking Hiram about the brothel she was promised. "All in good time,” Hiram says. And finally, knowing his daughter and friends have caused problems for him every step of the way, he reveals that steps have been taken to dismantle the glue that holds his daughters’ friends together.