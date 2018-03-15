Riverdale Season 2, Episode 15 Recap: "There Will Be Blood"

Archie is trepidatious about the Lodges' interest in Fred being the Mayor because he knows no favor goes unpunished when it comes to the Lodges. With the special election looming, Fred tells Archie that he has dreamed about being Mayor since he was a kid, and that while Hiram did offer to make a donation to get the campaign funds going, Fred says he wouldn’t run for Hiram, he’d run for Archie and for Riverdale. But, we know this is going to put a strain on Archie and Fred and Archie and Veronica, particularly because Hiram and Hermione want her to nudge Archie, and by doing so, Fred, in the “right” direction, which would be running for Mayor.