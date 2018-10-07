According to a press release, Gladys as a “businesswoman” with a G.E.D. She runs a chop shop that doubles as a Serpent compound and home to stolen car parts. When she gives an order, all Serpents snap to attention — which could spell trouble for Jughead and his father, F.P. (Skeet Ulrich), who have managed to foster peace between Serpents and the Riverdale community since Gladys fled to Toledo.