Coming off of a nail-biting second season, the teens of Riverdale are facing a slew of problems when the show returns on October 10. Archie was arrested for a crime he didn’t commit; Betty is still coping with the after-effects of learning her father was the Black Hood ; and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and his cronies are dead-set on destroying Riverdale, along with anyone who gets in their way.