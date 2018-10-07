It’s a big weekend for Riverdale fans. After much speculation about who will play Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) estranged mom and sister in the upcoming season 3, the cast took to the stage at New York Comic Con to reveal the answer: Gina Gershon and newcomer Trinity Likins, respectively.
Sprouse teased back at San Diego Comic-Con in July that he really wanted his twin brother Dylan to play his little sister, Jellybean. "But he said no. It was a scheduling conflict," Sprouse said jokingly.
Instead, Gershon and Likins will play the Jones family’s mother-daughter duo, set to make their debut in the December 12 episode. The audience at Comic Con also learned that Gershon’s character, Gladys, will appear in a scene with Jughead and Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), but that she hasn’t met Jug’s girlfriend, Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), yet.
According to a press release, Gladys as a “businesswoman” with a G.E.D. She runs a chop shop that doubles as a Serpent compound and home to stolen car parts. When she gives an order, all Serpents snap to attention — which could spell trouble for Jughead and his father, F.P. (Skeet Ulrich), who have managed to foster peace between Serpents and the Riverdale community since Gladys fled to Toledo.
On the other hand, Jughead’s younger sister, Jellybean may have a cute nickname, but don’t let that fool you: apparently, she’s as much of a scammer as her mother is. Described as being “wise beyond her years,” Jellybean Jones goes strictly by “JB” now and loves listening to Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath.
Coming off of a nail-biting second season, the teens of Riverdale are facing a slew of problems when the show returns on October 10. Archie was arrested for a crime he didn’t commit; Betty is still coping with the after-effects of learning her father was the Black Hood; and Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and his cronies are dead-set on destroying Riverdale, along with anyone who gets in their way.
Jughead’s family reunion will inevitably make things even more chaotic, and we absolutely can’t wait. Riverdale returns October 10 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.
