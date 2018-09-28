It's kind of insane that Riverdale has the audacity to label itself "the town with pep." I see zero pep in this enclave — just a Zodiac-esque serial killer, oodles of evil twins, and one particularly heinous billionaire. Now, Riverdale is getting something else: A terrifying new monster will officially reign over season 3, making for what might just be the creepiest season of the CW show yet.
Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (who is also running Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) just teased a very important addition to the Riverdale universe. Meet the Gargoyle King, who will be a big player in the upcoming third season.
"'G' is for Gargoyle King, gruesome, gory, grim, and gnarly. His reign on #Riverdale begins on 10/10 on the CW. 14 days away," tweeted the TV creator.
“G” is for Gargoyle King, gruesome, gory, grim, and gnarly. His reign on #Riverdale begins on 10/10 on the CW. 14 days away! ????? pic.twitter.com/bX6eMQVl9V— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) September 26, 2018
I already have so many questions about this character, but the biggest one is whether the Gargoyle King is actually a person or not. The creature appears to have branches sticking out of its back, which makes me think that it might be a makeshift statue as opposed to a living, breathing thing. Plus, Riverdale hasn't ventured too far into the supernatural (save for season 2's "Tales From the Darkside," in which K.J. Apa's Archie saw the ghost of a deer), which makes me think that this Gargoyle King might not be exactly as it appears.
This also isn't the first time we've met the new monster. A season 3 promo shows Betty (Lili Reinhart) facing down what appears to be the same creature. However, in the video, it's a little more clear that this monster is made up of sticks and cloth.
If this monster isn't human, human beings are obviously the ones making the Gargoyle King a "thing." The confusion here is... why? Does it have anything to with "The Farm," the totally-a-cult commune that Polly (Tiera Skovbye) credits with saving her life?
Guess we'll have to wait until we greet the king officially on October 10.
