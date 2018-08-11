Riverdale, a gritty TV reimagining of the Archie comic books, is not exactly a show known for subtlety.
So, when it was announced that its upcoming third season would feature an episode about the past lives of the main characters’ parents, it seemed only natural that its young, hot cast (which includes Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, and KJ Apa) would have to play the young, hot versions of their parents.
But this left a few obvious casting gaps open — like, for example, who might take on the younger portrayal of Veronica Lodge’s cartoonishly evil father, Hiram, played in his standard form by Mark Consuelos. The answer? Consuelos’ own son, 21-year-old Michael Consuelos, who is a junior at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, TV Insider reports.
The flashback episode will supposedly center around a deep, dark secret the Riverdale parents have been keeping since they were in high school.
“There is something in the past for Fred and for a few of our parental characters that we’re going to get to, and I don’t necessarily want anybody to know about it,” Luke Perry, who plays Archie’s father Fred Andrews, told Entertainment Weekly. “Everybody’s got their secrets, right?”
Given that this is Riverdale — a show in which Betty Cooper spent a whole season trying to uncover the identity of a masked killer who turned out to be her own father — it seems safe to assume there will be quite a few juicy secrets at stake.
Get ready to watch them unravel when Riverdale’s third season premieres on October 10.
