Lili Reinhart Is Weirded Out By People DMing Her Mother For Gossip

Lili Reinhart has a handle on fame — for the most part, she goes the IDGAF route, except when it comes to one thing. She doesn't like when people direct message her mother.
"It really weirds me out when people DM my mom," she told Harpers Bazaar. She explained that fans sometimes reach out to her mom to inquire after Reinhart's state.
"[They ask] am I pregnant? Am I dating someone? Am I gay? Am I gaining weight? Am I homophobic?," she told the outlet. "People will always have something to say. I've accepted that. It doesn't mean it's not frustrating when people say those things. It's not like it just rolls off my back."
Advertisement
Reinhart's role on Riverdale placed her squarely in the spotlight. It doesn't help that she's also dating one of the foremost child actors of her generation, Cole Sprouse. Faced with intense scrutiny, she and her co-star Camila Mendes have been refreshingly honest about the ways fame has affected their lives. She has openly criticized her fans on Twitter for being abrasive or rude, and she has insisted on keeping her dating life private. (She is, by the way, definitely dating Cole Sprouse. She's just never going to talk about it.) In November of 2017, she defended Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard from criticism of how he behaved with his rabid young fanbase.
"Finn is a human; he’s a kid. And to call him rude for not taking every second that he has out of his day to take a photo with someone, it’s ridiculous. My heart goes out to him, because I definitely understand. You know, we’re human beings," she told Elle.
So, PSA: Don't slide into the DMs of the parents of famous people.
Advertisement