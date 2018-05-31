Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse Are Old Hollywood Insta-Official

The Riverdale co-stars made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala, seemingly confirming rumors that they were a real-life couple. Though the actors were previously spotted vacationing together (both by paparazzi and in their Instagram stories), both Sprouse and Reinhart shied away from ever including one another in their own Instagram grid pics. Photographer Sprouse would occasionally post artsy shots of his alleged girlfriend, but there wasn't any Bughead-esque shots of the two canoodling.
Now, the two have not only gone Met Gala official, but Insta official as well. A beautiful black and white photograph popped up late Wednesday on Reinhart's grid, and it features she and Sprouse looking all Old Hollywood glam. The best part? They're finally in a shot together!
Advertisement
The photo appears to be taken from the Met Gala (you don't re-wear your Met Gala dress, right?) and shows Sprouse snapping what could be considered the classiest MySpace mirror photo ever.
The photo has garnered 3 million likes and counting, thanks to oodles of Bughead fans.
"TWO MOST PERFECT HUMAN BEINGS," exclaimed one fan in the comments.
"My Bughead heart," another added.
"My two favorite people," wrote a third.
Pictures might be the only evidence we get that these two are dating in real life. Both Sprouse and Reinhart are super private people. The former Suite Life of Zack & Cody star explained his reasoning for keeping his relationship status quiet during an interview with People:
"Whether you dismiss those rumors or whether you encourage those rumors, it’s giving people who are in my opinion are a bit entitled to your personal life more power, and you have to have spaces for reverence in the industry," Sprouse told the outlet.
"It’s horrifying how invested some people are in my love life. Emphasis on 'my.' It is mine. It is private. If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety…please reevaluate your priorities."
That's okay, guys — we'll gladly settle for gushing over these cute photos.
Advertisement