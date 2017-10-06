Lili Reinhart Claps Back At The People Shipping Her With Her Co-Stars

It's fun thinking about what couples on your favorite TV shows are endgame, especially when it comes to soapy shows like Riverdale that boast so many possible romantic pairings. However, when "shippers" start transferring their opinions on which couples are cutest onscreen to who would make the best match in real life, things can get seriously weird. Riverdale star Lili Reinhart is over people shipping her with her co-stars, and penned a new Tumblr post expressing her frustration with fans who think they should have a say in her love life.
Rumors continue to swirl that Reinhart is dating Cole Sprouse, who plays her onscreen boyfriend Jughead, but so far, neither party has commented on if there's anything more than just friendship between the two. However, that hasn't stopped fans from shipping Reinhart with pretty much everyone in the cast, from K.J. Apa, who plays her character Betty's longtime friend and one-time crush Archie, to Camila Mendes, who portrays Betty's BFF Veronica.
Clearly, Reinhart is a little irritated by all the noise surrounding who she's supposed to be dating offscreen. In a new Tumblr post, the actress writes:
"It’s horrifying how invested some people are in my love life. Emphasis on 'my.' It is mine. It is private. If a stranger’s love life is causing you anger, frustration or anxiety…please reevaluate your priorities. I also want to point out that there is a difference between shipping Betty and other characters, and shipping me with literally everyone I make eye contact with. There are so many other things to focus your attention and energy on."
"Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together. People have wanted Lili and Camila [Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real."
Real or not, well, it just isn't our business.
