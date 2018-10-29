Some of these pairs fell in love in high school — or even earlier (Hi, Cory and Topanga!) — and as young viewers, we too thought there would be a chance of meeting our one and only before college. Others saw their longtime friendships blossom into something more (and okay, maybe Lorelai and Luke took too long to realize as much). There are the coworkers who turned the spark of rivalry into mutual respect and folks from different walks of life who find they have a lifetime of lessons to learn from each other. Lately, we've also been drawn to watching the longtime marrieds (Coach and Tami Taylor 4-ever!) who have taught us that when you have the right partner, all sorts of daunting challenges are surmountable.