Your favorite Riverdale couple may not be long for this world. The relationship between Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper, a.k.a Bughead, will be put to the test in season 2 and according to Riverdale's showrunner, they may not pass this one.
In an interview with TVLine, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the fact that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) start off this season in different schools will drive some distance between them. Jughead is now attending school in the Southside, in hopes of getting some info about his dad who is still stuck in prison. I also can't imagine Jughead putting on that Serpents jacket during last season's finale could be helping anything either.
“It’s almost like every force in the universe is out to pry Bughead apart,” Aguirre-Sacasa said. I think, though, it may just be the Riverdale writers, who are adding new characters that are sure to stir things up.
Aguirre-Sacasa told Entertainment Tonight that a new character named Toni Topaz is coming to Southside to drive a wedge between Betty and Jughead. In the Archie comics, it's implied that Topaz, who will be played by The Shannara Chronicles' Vanessa Morgan, is bisexual, something the showrunner said he would "explore" in season 2. This fits with Chery Blossom herself, Madelaine Petsch's recent comments that Riverdale will tackle more social justice issues this season.
Don't think Veronica and Archie are going to fare any better, though. With Archie out to find whoever shot his dad in the diner, Aguirre-Sacasa told TVLine that it “leads into darker chapters of Riverdale’s history." This might explain why Archie is holding a gun in the season 2 trailer.
It's hard to believe some of this dark history won't include Veronica's dad Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), who was just released from jail. If that's not enough, Veronica is getting another blast from the past by way of her "hard-partying pal Nick St. Clair."
Yeah, none of this sounds especially conducive for teenage love. Whatever happens to Bughead, though, at least for now we can hope that Reinhardt and Sprouse will make it work IRL.
