In an interview with TVLine, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said the fact that Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) start off this season in different schools will drive some distance between them. Jughead is now attending school in the Southside, in hopes of getting some info about his dad who is still stuck in prison. I also can't imagine Jughead putting on that Serpents jacket during last season's finale could be helping anything either.