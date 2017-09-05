It's exciting to see your favorite TV actor outside of the small screen. However, one Riverdale fan who ran into Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart in Vancouver took things too far. And the real-life Betty Cooper totally called her out on it.
According to E! Online, a fan of The CW show — whose tweets are currently protected — reportedly tweeted that Sprouse was "just so rude" after running into him and other members of the Riverdale cast in downtown Vancouver. The fan, who admitted on Twitter that she was "kinda drunk" when she approached the cast, wrote:
""basically moral of the story [is] downtown vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude,"
She then reportedly added:
"i just wanna say F--K RUDE PEOPLE, don't become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least."
Reinhart, who is rumored to be dating her Riverdale co-star and onscreen boyfriend Sprouse, responded to the tweets, stating that it was the fan who was invasive and rude.
"You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate," the star fired back.
She added: "Cole's response to you was 'do I know you?' After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces."
"It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go," she concluded.
Let's say it louder for the people in the back: Celebrities don't owe their fans their personal time. They definitely don't have to be cool with someone getting in their face simply because the person is a professed fan of their work.
This woman may not have had any ill intentions, but there's no way for a public figure to know who is a friendly fan and who is someone they should stay away from. Yes, celebrities do have careers in part because of the people who support them, but they are also human beings who deserve the same bubble of personal space we all do.
