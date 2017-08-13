Riverdale fans who can't get enough of Bughead (that's Betty and Jughead, for those not up on their ship names) freaked when they heard rumors that stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may be dating in real life. With such palpable onscreen chemistry, these two must make a cute real-life couple, right? Ulrich, who plays F.P. Jones (a.k.a. Jughead's dad) on The CW series, certainly thinks there's something special between the two actors.
During a recent red carpet interview, Entertainment Tonight's Deidre Behar asked Ulrich whether Reinhart and Sprouse were as involved offscreen as their characters were on. The TV dad didn't go so far as to confirm the pair's alleged romance, but he didn't deny the vibes. He told ET that the pair have "great chemistry."
"It seems like [they are in a relationship,] yeah," the actor revealed to ET when asked if Sprouse and Reinhart shared a special connection. "You just hear them talking to each other like they've been best friends for 20 years. So it's a good sign."
While the pair have yet to confirm any romance, the two were reportedly spotted getting cozy at Comic-Con, and have since shared sweet pics of the other on Instagram.
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life. Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more," Reinhart wrote in honor of her co-star's birthday.
One pair that has a special connection of a different kind? Ulrich and his co-star, Luke Perry, who plays Archie's (K.J. Apa) father. Apparently, the two stars — who became famous faces thanks to their participation in iconic '90s properties like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Scream — may become roommates.
"I think Luke and I are going to wind up sharing an apartment in Vancouver," Ulrich told Behar. "So it'll be a whole ['90s thing.]"
Whether Sprouse and Reinhart are really dating or just good pals, it's cute to see the whole cast of Riverdale has made some special connections to their co-stars.
