Betty and Jughead may have only been a couple on Riverdale for a few episodes now, but already, the pairing is iconic. So it's no wonder that when rumors swirled that Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse are dating in real life fans got onboard for Sprousehart in the same way that they did for Bughead.
Now, Sprouse is spilling the tea about his real-life relationship with his co-star, and it's...well, pretty cryptic.
Not every celebrity wants to share their personal life with the world, and Sprouse is clearly one of those people. Instead of saying a mere "yes" or "no" when Entertainment Weekly asked if he and Reinhart were baes offscreen, Sprouse told the outlet:
"Since the show began, people have wanted Lili and I to be together. People have wanted Lili and Camila [Mendes] to be together. People have wanted KJ [Apa] and I to be together. People have wanted every actor on this show to be in a union that they could make real."
He then added that he's flattered that fans want him and Reinhart to be together in real life, since it means that their onscreen chemistry is as hot as it should be for a teen drama:
"But truthfully, it’s very pleasing that people talk about Lili and I in that way because it means that we’re resonating so strongly that people really want that to be true."
Of course, that has its limits. Vanessa Morgan, who will portray Riverdale newcomer Toni Topaz, received death threats when it was revealed that her character may come between Jughead and Betty.
If you need any specific advice on how to ship your favorite Riverdale characters, the squad put together this little video on how to practice safe shipping. Because, as Sprouse tells us in the video, not practicing shipping safely leads to things like "Twitter rants, and overuse of hashtags." Never good.
