This Is About To Be The Teen Rom-Com Of The Year

Do you love the youths? Then you will absolutely love Netflix's new acquisition, which combines a bunch of familiar faces from teen dramas for one epic summer-set romantic comedy.
According to Variety, Netflix has acquired the rights to The Last Summer, an upcoming film with a cast list that boasts Riverdale's K.J. Apa, Teen Wolf's Tyler Posey, and The Fosters' Maia Mitchell.
Before I Fall actress Halston Sage and 13 Reasons Why's Sosie Bacon are also reportedly in the upcoming movie, so prepare to say things like "Oooh, she's in this? I love her!!!" every few minutes while viewing.
The new film sounds a lot like a modern-day John Hughes flick. Here's what it's about, according to a press release sent to Refinery29.
"In the months before college, a group of teens navigate relationships with family and friends over a Chicago summer before moving on to adulthood."
Described as a "romantic comedy," you can all but guarantee that there will be love triangles, epic kisses, and perhaps even a romance between a shy nerd and a popular football player.
This assembly of awesome, young cast members from all your favorite TV shows was no accident. According to a statement from director Bill Bindley via the press release, he wanted to put together not just an excellent group, but a potentially iconic one.
"I grew up on movies like [Fast Times At Ridgemont High] and Say Anything, and those films became iconic in large part because of their great casts," Bindley said. "We're really lucky to have this incredible group of young actors sign on with us."
The bad news? We won't actually see this group together for quite some time. According to the press release, The Last Summer won't debut on Netflix until 2019.
At least we have Riverdale re-runs in the meantime, right?
