Following an emotional bare encounter like this, it’s obvious Callie and Aaron are about to take their relationship to the next level the second they arrive at his place. When things get steamy, Aaron pauses the hookup to set the mood with candles and sexy music. It’s a decidedly romantic and intentional move, especially since Callie wasn’t complaining about the vibe. Clearly, Elliot is going out of his way to make this experience special for his girlfriend, since it's the first time they'll be having sex. It's the kind of small moment that reminds viewers trans characters' inner lives are just as vast as their cis counterparts. Fletcher explained Aaron's thinking in the moment, telling R29 of the trans man, "[He] has his own stuff going on with sex and all that stuff and being intimate. I think things have to be comfortable for him, but in his mind it’s more ‘I have to make things comfortable for the other person. I wanna make sure that she feels okay and that she feels safe and if she feels okay, then I will feel safe and okay.’"