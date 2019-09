Who Plays Skye On 13 Reasons Why & Where Do We Know Her From?

Off-screen, Bacon looks like your average, famous, super cool twenty-something. She posts throwback pictures with her dad (Footlose! Mystic River! for all you kids in the back), and shouts out her friends on their birthdays . But on-screen, as Skye, you can bet she isn't sharing birthday posts on Instagram. Instead, she is navigating the complex inner-workings of being a teenager in a place like Liberty High, with its bullies and cliques . Like the other minor characters on the show, we haven't heard much about Skye's back story, but we do know a few things about her to help understand why she is so sympathetic to Clay: she's honest, she's not concerned about what other people think about her, and she has her own personal struggles. She's one to look out for when you start binging season 2 — pay close attention to her journey, because it's an important one.