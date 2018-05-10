After a year shrouded in mystery, 13 Reasons Why season 2 is nearly here. The polarizing Netflix drama about the aftermath of one teenage girl’s suicide will premiere its sophomore season on Friday, May 18. And, the trailers for 13RW season 2 promise the new batch of episodes is going to be an intense, anxiety-ridden time.
One of the biggest takeaways from the few glimpses we’ve gotten of the new season is just how many people there are to worry about in Liberty High School. While the show may be centered around the life and death of Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), the story has spun out to orbit at least a dozen other teens, and even their parents. That’s a lot of tortured, violent history to remember, especially for a show that hasn’t been on our screens for over a year.
To help you prepare for season 2, we’ve put together a detailed history for everyone you need to remember in 13 Reasons Why, from the late Hannah and our protagonist Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) to the rest of Team Tape, the fellow students implicated on Hannah’s 13 posthumously released tapes. Keep reading for the full lowdown on what you need to keep in mind before pressing play on 13 Reasons Why volume 2.
