If The Rain is the next foreign language series to survive past its first season on Netflix, there are certainly quite a few threads the drama's writers can follow for another batch of episodes. In the season 1 finale, “Trust Your Instincts,” the series’ heroes are left in their most dangerous position yet after going to the only place they believed could save them. At the top of the episode, things seem more hopeful than they have over eight episodes, as Simone (August) and “chosen one” Rasmus Anderson (Tønnesen) finally reunite with their father, Frederik (Lars Simonsen), at the headquarters of Apollon, the company supposedly working on saving the human race from the end of the world. But, by the end of “Trust,” it is confirmed the conglomerate actually started the rainpocalypse, which carries a deadly virus via precipitation, and plans to use the disease for world domination.