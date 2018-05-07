There are a lot of potential plot holes in The Rain. The Danish Netflix Original hinges on deadly acid rain, which wipes out almost the entire population of Denmark in one fell swoop. That alone has its issues. Like, say, if the rain is poisonous, wouldn't there be a lack of potable water? This is not the case in the show. The biggest plot hole, though, sits in the first episode. The series' protagonists, Simone (Alba August) and her brother Rasmus (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen), spend five years in an apocalypse bunker. Yes, five years. (There's some discrepancy as to how long they spend in the bunker. Rasmus says in the beginning that it's five years. For the purposes of this story, we will stick with five.) The time passes quickly in the episode, Rasmus growing from a young child to a full-blown teenager. Somewhere in that time, Simone cuts her hair. The show cleverly hides that time from us, although it alone could be a television show. Five years! Inside a blueish bunker! Two teenagers!