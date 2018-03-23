According to the cast, this kind of emotionally honest outlook applies just as much to their male co-stars as it does to the ladies of Alexa & Katie. “With [Alexa’s older brother] Lucas, you see in one episode he wants a doctor because of his sister,” Berelc said of Emery Kelly’s bumbling dreamboat of a character. The actress then pointed out Alexa’s eventual love interest Dylan (Jack Griffo) is similarly in touch with his feelings. “As you see with Dylan, I’m not the nicest person to him at first,” Berelc said. “And you actually see a guy have feelings, and he’s open about it.” It’s evident the cast hopes these fictional people can help normalize vulnerability for real-life boys too.