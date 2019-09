It’s true that, as of late, shows for young adults have been careful to include more characters of color. The CW’s Riverdale features a multicultural cast that includes a Black aspiring pop star that could only be dreamt up because of the Rihanna's and Beyoncé’s in the world, and a rich Latina who gives the “sassy” stereotype some girl-next-door charm. The controversial 13 Reasons Why also included a smattering of non-white characters in the form of an Asian jock and a Black rape survivor. These shows avoid the “so white” trap by putting people of color in the thick of whatever action their creators dreamt up. But are they actually helping to create a fictional world in that young people of color can relate to as much as their white peers can? The answer is usually no. These minority characters often end up speaking and acting just like the white people around them. They’re essentially whitewashed until they can blend in seamlessly with everyone else. On My Block is refreshingly connected to not only teens of color, but communities of color.