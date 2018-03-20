For Monse, Ruby, Jamal, and Cesar, their coming of age does include universal themes like fresh pairs of boobs, sexual exploration, and nurturing goals different from the ones that our parents had for us. However, the quartet navigates these hurdles while contending with gang violence and police harassment. These specificities don’t bog down the series, they help to make it better. The four of them make a game out of guessing what kind of gun they hear shots being fired from. Cesar has joined his brother’s gang, and his three friends get into hilarious predicaments trying to save him. On My Block is funny because it embraces even inner city kids laughing at their own pain. Retrospection does not belong exclusively to those with an all-American upbringing.